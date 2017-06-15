Polygamous Sect Leader Lyle Jeffs Arrested in South Dakota

Authorities say escaped polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was living out of his car when he was captured in South Dakota.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Barnhart said in Salt Lake City on Thursday that a tip led to Jeffs' capture at a recreation-area marina southwest of Sioux Falls.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber says Jeffs will likely face at least one other felony charge connected to his time on the run.

He says the arrest shows that law enforcement will catch up with fugitives.

Authorities had been looking for Jeffs since June 18, 2016, when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City pending trial on charges in an alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

ARIZONA UNEMPLOYMENT