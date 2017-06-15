© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Polygamous Sect Leader Lyle Jeffs Arrested in South Dakota

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2017 at 12:02 PM MST
ap_16172710461107_wide-5da9596a0f181d393dba02822f5020d7327445ff-s800-c85.jpg
Rick Bowmer/AP
/

Authorities say escaped polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was living out of his car when he was captured in South Dakota.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Barnhart said in Salt Lake City on Thursday that a tip led to Jeffs' capture at a recreation-area marina southwest of Sioux Falls.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber says Jeffs will likely face at least one other felony charge connected to his time on the run.

He says the arrest shows that law enforcement will catch up with fugitives.

Authorities had been looking for Jeffs since June 18, 2016, when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City pending trial on charges in an alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

ARIZONA UNEMPLOYMENT

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaColorado CitycrimeLocal NewsUtah
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content