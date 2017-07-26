Prescott Sells Ex-Fire Station Of Granite Mountain Hotshots

A fire station that was the former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots in Prescott has been sold.

The Prescott City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a bid of $362,500 from the Arizona Service Company Inc. for Fire Station 7.

Prescott's asking price was $290,000.

The company's bid was the higher of two the city received.

Nineteen of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

The city gave families of the Hotshots about two months to propose a plan for preserving the station, possibly as a museum.

But no such plan was submitted and the city decided to sell the property to the highest bidder.