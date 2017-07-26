© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Sells Ex-Fire Station Of Granite Mountain Hotshots

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2017 at 7:39 AM MST
station7_1501031475711_10127987_ver1.0.jpg
Halie Cook/KPNX)
/

A fire station that was the former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots in Prescott has been sold.

The Prescott City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a bid of $362,500 from the Arizona Service Company Inc. for Fire Station 7.

Prescott's asking price was $290,000.

The company's bid was the higher of two the city received.

Nineteen of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

The city gave families of the Hotshots about two months to propose a plan for preserving the station, possibly as a museum.

But no such plan was submitted and the city decided to sell the property to the highest bidder.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottwildfireYarnell Hill FireGranite Mountain HotshotsLocal NewsYarnell
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content