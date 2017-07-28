© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's Secretary Of State Gets New Request For Voter Info

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2017 at 7:53 AM MST
REAGAN2_0.jpg
John Samora/The Arizona Republic
/

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan's legal team is reviewing a new request from the administration of President Donald Trump for voter registration information.

 

Kris Kobach is vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Trump created the commission in May over concerns about voter fraud.

A recent ruling from a federal judge allowed the commission to continue seeking voter records.

Earlier this month, Reagan denied the request for Arizona voter data, saying it raised privacy concerns because the commission planned to make the information publicly available.

Kobach now says the data will be kept confidential and secure and be discarded once the commission's analysis is finished.

A spokesman for Reagan says her legal team is reviewing the request and it's unclear when a decision will be made.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsvoter registrationSecretary of State Michele ReaganPresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content