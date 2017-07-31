© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

34 Juvenile Lifers In Arizona Can Seek New Sentences

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2017 at 7:23 AM MST
Thirty-four men serving life sentences in Arizona for killings committed when they were juveniles can now argue that they should one day be freed from prison.

The door for new sentences was opened after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that mandatory life without parole for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional.

In Arizona, prisoners serving life without release aren't guaranteed lesser punishments. They are entitled to a new sentence of life with a chance at release after serving 25 years if they can show their crimes reflected "the transient immaturity of youth." And a natural life sentence can be upheld if a judge determines that an offender's killing reflected "irreparable corruption."

So far, one prisoner has been resentenced.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
