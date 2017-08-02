© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Company Accused Of Discharging Contaminated Water In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2017 at 7:49 AM MST
Prosecutors say an Arizona grand jury has indicted a mining company for allegedly discharging arsenic-contaminated water into a northern Arizona recreational creek.

 

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Bagdad Hillside is facing three felony counts of pollutant discharge elimination system violations.

The state Department of Environmental Quality inspected the inactive Hillside Mine north of Bagdad in 2013 and found it discharging contaminated water directly into adjacent Boulder Creek at five gallons per minute.

Bagdad Hillside reportedly owns the mine and the surrounding property.

Prosecutors say tests show the water flowing from the mine contains arsenic levels more than 100 times the water quality standard.

Bagdad Hillside signed three consent orders agreeing to file a plan to stop the discharge, but prosecutors say the mine continues to discharge into Boulder Creek.

