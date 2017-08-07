© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Teen Boy Severely Hurt In Boat Crash In Arizona Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2017 at 7:16 AM MST
BARTLETT1.jpg

Authorities say they're looking for a speedboat involved in a crash in an Arizona lake that left a teenage boy hospitalized with severe injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office said the crash happened Saturday afternoon in Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona, north of Phoenix.

The speedboat collided with another personal watercraft, which was operated by a 15-year-old boy.

Good Samaritans in the area helped the teen but the people in the speedboat apparently left the scene.

Authorities said they're seeking information on the owners of the speedboat, which is gray with a black canopy top.

