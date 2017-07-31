© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Found Guilty Of Criminal Contempt Of Court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2017 at 11:56 AM MST
arpaio1.jpg
CNN
/

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The conviction Monday marks a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationJoe ArpaioMaricopa CountycrimeSheriff Joe Arpaioillegal immigration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content