Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Found Guilty Of Criminal Contempt Of Court

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The conviction Monday marks a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.