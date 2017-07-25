© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

10 Family Members Killed In Flash Flood Mourned In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2017
Family photo/courtesy Tom Price
/

Three generations of a Mexican immigrant family killed in a flash flood in central Arizona are being mourned, their white caskets placed in a horseshoe around the altar at a Catholic church.

The funeral Mass for the 10 members of the extended family is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick church in Scottsdale.

Scores of people showed up Monday for the visitation at the church on the eve of the Tuesday morning funeral Mass. The victims ranging in age from 2 to 57 perished on July 15 as they celebrated a birthday at a popular swimming hole.

The group was swept away when a torrent of water from a thunderstorm upstream rushed through the Tonto National Forest. Authorities have said that the family had no advance warning.

