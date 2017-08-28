Wife Says Arizona Politician Wil Cardon, 46, Killed Himself

The wife of an Arizona politician says he has killed himself.

Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, died Saturday, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.

The 46-year-old Republican businessman unsuccessfully ran against now Senator Jeff Flake in the primary in 2012. Cardon also lost a bid for Arizona Secretary of State in 2014.

The race against Flake as a challenger to the right will resonate in 2018 with a replay occurring.

Flake in a Twitter tribute called Cardon a friend who called to check on him after a Washington baseball game shooting left a congressman wounded.

Cardon's family said the man with a smile "as wide as Arizona" suffered from depression, a disease that he battled with "openness and honesty."

He is also survived by five children.