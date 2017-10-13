Flagstaff Police: Officers Kill Person Who Fired At Them

Flagstaff police say officers fatally shot an armed person who shot first at officers after they responded to a report of a person brandishing a gun in a Wal-Mart store's parking lot.

A Police Department statement says no officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire Thursday evening.

The statement said the deceased person was male but did not specify the person's age. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

According to the statement, three officers involved in the incident have been placed on standard administrative leave pending an investigation by a multi-agency law enforcement team.