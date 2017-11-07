© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups Sue Trump Administration Over National Monument Review

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 7, 2017 at 3:18 PM MST
cultural_site_above_cedar_mesa_panorama__c__tim_peterson.jpg
Tim Peterson
/

Several environmental groups have sued the Trump administration over its review of more than two dozen national monuments. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the lawsuit alleges officials are illegally withholding details about the process.

The Wilderness Society, Grand Canyon Trust, and others say the administration hasn’t yet responded to seven Freedom of Information Act requests made throughout this year. They claim U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke primarily used input from opponents of national monuments during his review, while limiting contact with conservationists and tribes.

Tim Peterson is the Utah Wildlands Program Director with the Grand Canyon Trust.

"The lawsuit is really all about transparency. It’s about determining who the secretary met with, who he consulted with on these recommendations. The American public deserves to see how decisions affecting us and our public lands are being made," says Peterson.

escalante_river_waterpocket_fold_gsenm__c__tim_peterson_lighthawk__1280x826_.jpg
Credit Tim Peterson/LightHawk
/
The Escalante River runs through Waterpocket Fold in the Grand Staircase-Escalate National Monument in southern Utah.

Zinke in August recommended President Trump shrink both the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalate national monuments in southern Utah. It could open the areas to oil and gas leasing, coal mining and other energy production.

A five-tribe coalition including the Navajo Nation and Hopi are fighting to keep the protections. They consider Bears Ears a culturally significant ancestral area.

The Interior and Justice departments both declined to comment on the lawsuit. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News HopicoalminingGrand Canyon TrustLocal NewsNavajo NationDonald TrumpU.S. Department of the InteriorUtahpublic landsUS Justice Dept.Sacred SitesNational MonumentsRyan ZinkeBears Ears National MonumentGrand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content