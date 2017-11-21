© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Snowbowl Near Flagstaff To Open Limited Runs Tuesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 21, 2017 at 7:17 AM MST
Carlos Danel/Arizona Snowbowl
Operators of the Arizona Snowbowl ski area says they'll open the slopes on Tuesday after a couple of delays caused by warm weather.

The slopes outside Flagstaff were expected to open earlier this month because of new snowmaking capability but the weather didn't cooperate.

That's all in the past, as resort operators say they'll kick off their 80th season on Tuesday. Just one of the ski area's lifts will be running, but snowmaking will continue when conditions are right.

The next priority for Snowbowl's operators is to open three other lifts, including a new quad chairlift.

Snowbowl opened Nov. 19 last year and didn't close until May 7, which the company says is the longest season on record.

