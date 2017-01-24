© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Heavy Snow Creates High Avalanche Danger on the San Francisco Peaks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 24, 2017 at 2:37 PM MST
patroller_-_snowbowl.jpg
Arizona Snowbowl
/

More than seven feet of snow has fallen in recent days in the upper elevations of the San Francisco Peaks. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s created dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

The Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center says the high-elevation snowpack is very unstable following three recent storms. The group has observed several natural avalanches in the Inner Basin and near Mount Humphreys. KPAC says such a large amount of snow in a short period of time has created heightened danger for recreation on the Peaks.

"Now is a bad time to be in avalanche terrain, particularly on slopes between 35 and 45 degrees," says Blair Foust with KPAC. "So if people did want to go cross country skiing or poke around in their snowshoes in the backcountry, you want to stay on very low-grade slopes."

Foust says a backcountry skier triggered an avalanche last week, but was uninjured.

The ski patrol at Arizona Snowbowl does avalanche mitigation work near the resort. But areas outside the ski area boundary are unmaintained.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
