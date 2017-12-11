Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Arizona School District

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
State prosecutors say a woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she stole more than $75,000 from an Arizona school district.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday that Sarah Diaz pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and fraudulent schemes.

Diaz was accused of misusing school credit cards at the Topock Elementary School District between December 2008 and July 2013. She used the cards to make personal purchases at various retailers and pay her bills.

Authorities say her scheme was uncovered when a bank teller who knew Diaz saw her cashing district checks at a local branch and was aware that Diaz was not a district employee. Diaz is the daughter of the district’s former business manager, who is now deceased.

Diaz will be sentenced in February.

