Teen Rescued Off Sedona Butte After Being Stranded Overnight

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2018 at 8:40 AM MST
636512999490570511-SedonaRescue1.jpg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a teenager has been rescued from Sedona Butte after becoming stranded overnight.

They say the 15-year-old boy was airlifted off the mountain about 7:45 a.m. Thursday by helicopter.

The teen had only a small amount of food and water when he left home Wednesday with a plan to hike to the butte's summit.

But the teen became disoriented, couldn't find the route back down and called 911 for help.

Weather conditions hampered rescue efforts for hours and it was later determined the teen's location was inaccessible by air or ground due to darkness.

Rescue crews lowered a backpack with supplies including clothing, water and a radio.

A sheriff's forest patrol deputy stayed through the night to maintain communication with the teen, whose name wasn't released.

Associated Press
