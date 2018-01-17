Flagstaff Teacher Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Authorities say a Flagstaff elementary school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.

Flagstaff police say 37-year-old Ted Komada was taken into custody Sunday, released after his initial court appearance and then arrested again.

He submitted his resignation last weekend to the Flagstaff Unified School District.

Komada is being held at the Coconino County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

The Flagstaff Daily Sun reports Komada was a teacher and chess coach at Killip Elementary School and had been at the school for 14 years.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred outside of the school setting, but didn't release any details.