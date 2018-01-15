© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sex Offender Found Peeking Into Flagstaff School Classrooms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 15, 2018 at 7:35 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Police say a registered sex offender who was peering into classrooms of a Flagstaff high school has been arrested.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jerrod Schmidt has been booked into Coconino County Jail on charges of trespassing and violating sex offender registration requirements.

According to Flagstaff police, officers were called Friday morning about a man who had climbed a tree and was looking into unoccupied classrooms at Summit High School.

School officials say Schmidt fled when they confronted him.

But he later returned as police were investigating and fled again.

Police located him at a mall and learned of his sex offender status and that he had been evicted 10 days earlier.

Mall security also confirmed Schmidt previously trespassed there.

It was not immediately known if Schmidt had an attorney

Associated Press
