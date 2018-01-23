Arizona Regents Facing $2M Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

A $2 million collective action lawsuit has been filed against the Arizona Board of Regents for alleged gender discrimination.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Tucson on behalf of a former dean of the University of Arizona's Honors College.

Patricia MacCorquodale allegedly was underpaid by tens of thousands of dollars compared to her male colleagues for two decades.

The lawsuit says when school officials removed MacCorquodale as dean in 2016, she was replaced by a man who made nearly $70,000 more than she did.

It seeks a jury trial, an adjustment to the wage rates and benefits plus back pay and other damages for lost compensation to the 67-year-old MacCorquodale and others involved in the suit.

A regents' spokeswoman says the board doesn't comment on pending litigation.