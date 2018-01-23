© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Regents Facing $2M Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2018 at 7:49 AM MST
maccorquodale.jpg
Courtesy UA Honors College
/

A $2 million collective action lawsuit has been filed against the Arizona Board of Regents for alleged gender discrimination.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Tucson on behalf of a former dean of the University of Arizona's Honors College.

Patricia MacCorquodale allegedly was underpaid by tens of thousands of dollars compared to her male colleagues for two decades.

The lawsuit says when school officials removed MacCorquodale as dean in 2016, she was replaced by a man who made nearly $70,000 more than she did.

It seeks a jury trial, an adjustment to the wage rates and benefits plus back pay and other damages for lost compensation to the 67-year-old MacCorquodale and others involved in the suit.

A regents' spokeswoman says the board doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationArizona Board of RegentsUniversity of Arizona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content