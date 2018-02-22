© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Snow, Wind Coming to Northern Arizona With Next Storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2018 at 8:44 AM MST
Coconino County
Another winter storm will move across northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday, with parts of Interstates 17 and 40 affected by blowing and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service says windy conditions Thursday will be followed Thursday night and Friday by snowfall accompanied by cold temperatures.

Forecasters say light to moderate accumulations of snow are expected above 5,000 feet, with snow levels dropping to near valley floors by late Friday.

Flagstaff is expected to get up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow, with similar levels expected in valley locations of Mohave County and more in the mountains of northwest Arizona.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
