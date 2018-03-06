© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Condition Improves of Victim in Grand Canyon Copter Crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2018 at 6:14 AM MST
Teddy Fujimoto
Authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has been upgraded to fair condition at a Nevada hospital.

They say 29-year-old Jennifer Barham had been in critical condition since the sightseeing helicopter from Las Vegas went down Feb. 10 on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

A spokesman for University Medical Center of Southern Nevada says the 42-year-old pilot remains in critical condition.

Three other British tourists aboard the helicopter were killed the day of the crash and two others died weeks later after being hospitalized.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing.

Aviation experts say that indicates the tail rotor wasn't operating properly.

Associated Press
