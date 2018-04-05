© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI Releases New Photos, Video of 2011 Giffords Shooting

By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2018 at 9:13 AM MST
The FBI has released some new photos and video from its investigation of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at the meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket and was left partially paralyzed.

Tucson TV station KOLD reported Wednesday that one of the pictures released shows Pima County Sheriff's deputies holding gunman Jared Loughner on the ground following the shooting although their faces are blacked out.

Another TV station says a surveillance video shows a hooded Loughner walking though the store before the shooting.

Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Loughner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.

Associated Press
