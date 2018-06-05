© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Brush Fire Closes 2 Highways In Northeast-Central Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published June 5, 2018 at 5:58 AM MST
Navajo County
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a brush fire has closed highways in Holbrook and Snowflake in northeast-central Arizona and forced some evacuations.

They say State Route 277 was closed in both directions from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake on Monday afternoon while State Route 377 was shut down in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard.

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say the fire was caused due to someone dragging a tailgate from a trailer.

They say the blaze had spread to about 1,500 acres by Monday night.

There was no estimated time for the highways to reopen and authorities couldn't immediately say how many people needed to be evacuated.

ADOT officials recommended motorists take State Route 77 to State Route 260 as a detour.

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2018
Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
