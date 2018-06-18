Broken Pipe Curbs Water Usage For Grand Canyon's North Rim

The Grand Canyon's North Rim will be following new water restrictions because of a malfunctioning pump.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say Level 2 water restrictions will be implemented Monday while crews work to fix a pump that supplies water.

The work will only affect the North Rim and the Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail.

The restrictions call for residents and visitors to scale back on water consumption.

They will have to take steps such as limiting toilet flushing, taking shorter showers and washing items in "eco-mode."

Businesses will also have to save water by using disposable dishes and serving water only on request.

Drinking water on the Bright Angel Trail will not be affected.

Officials say mandatory restrictions may occur if repairs take longer.