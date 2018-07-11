© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Coconino and Kaibab National Forests Lift Closures and Most Fire Restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2018 at 8:35 AM MST
Decreased fire danger resulting from recent rain and increased humidity is allowing three national forests in Arizona to lift all or some of their fire restrictions and area closures.

Coconino National Forest said all of its fire restrictions and area closures are being lifted Wednesday while Kaibab National Forest said its fire restrictions in the forest's Williams and Tusayan ranger districts south of the Grand Canyon will be lifted.

However, fire restrictions remain in effect on the Kaibab forest's North Kaibab Ranger District. That part of the forest located north of the Grand Canyon hasn't received as much precipitation as the two other districts.

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say two area closures will be lifted Wednesday and fire restrictions reduced because of the onset of the monsoon season.

