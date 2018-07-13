© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Fire Restrictions To Be Lifted At Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2018 at 8:15 AM MST
With monsoon storms significantly lowering the fire danger risk, fire restrictions are being lifted at the entire Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say the stage 2 restrictions are scheduled to be lifted at 8 a.m. Friday.

Grand Canyon remains in stage 1 restrictions year-round, which require that a campfire always be in a designated fire ring within maintained campground.

Grand Canyon National Park entered Stage 2 fire restrictions on June 11.

Inner canyon users can use gas cook stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim.

River users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fires along the Colorado River.

Visitors and residents will be allowed to use charcoal grills and have campfires once the restrictions are lifted.

