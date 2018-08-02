© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police Arrest Teenage Boys in School Vandalism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2018 at 2:08 PM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
/

Police in Flagstaff have arrested two teenagers in connection with a string of vandalism at schools this week.

Authorities say the boys, ages 15 and 13, are facing charges of burglary, aggravated criminal damage and interfering with an educational facility.

They were arrested Wednesday and booked into juvenile detention.

Flagstaff police Sgt. Cory Runge says Mount Elden Middle School and Killip Elementary School were vandalized Wednesday. Authorities don't believe much, if anything, was taken.

But they say vandals smashed glass, trashed classrooms and used fire extinguishers.

Killip also was broken into Sunday morning.

Runge says both boys admitted to vandalizing the schools.

He says a tip to police based on video surveillance helped lead to the arrests.

