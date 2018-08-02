© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Police: Vandals Hit Flagstaff Schools 3 Times In A Week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2018 at 7:55 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Police say vandals have damaged Flagstaff schools three times this week.

Authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into Mount Elden Middle School and Killip Elementary School on Wednesday. Police say vandals smashed glass, trashed classrooms and used fire extinguishers.

A Flagstaff Unified School District assistant superintendent, Bob Kuhn, tells the Arizona Daily Sun that nothing was taken from either school. Killip had to be closed Wednesday because of the damage, while MEMS was not in session.

Killip also was broken into Sunday morning.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
