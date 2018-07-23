© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sexual Assault Charges Dropped Against New Mexico Filmmaker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2018 at 2:23 PM MST
Sexual assault and false imprisonment charges against a New Mexico filmmaker have been dropped.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Colorado prosecutors decided not to pursue a sexual assault charge against Kody Dayish because authorities didn't think they'd get a conviction.

And a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment also was dismissed during a July 10 hearing.

But Dayish was sentenced on a class one misdemeanor count of telephone obstruction during the hearing in front of La Plata County Judge Dondi Osborne in Durango, Colorado.

Dayish, of Shiprock, New Mexico, is shooting a film about the Navajo Code Talkers of WWII.

The film will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors.

