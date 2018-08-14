© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tribal Officials Celebrate the Navajo Code Talkers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2018 at 1:56 PM MST
080818-F-6905B-100.JPG
Morris Bitsie
/

Tribal officials are holding an annual celebration of the Navajo Code Talkers.

The Navajo Nation Office of the president and vice president says this year's annual event starts Tuesday morning in Window Rock, Arizona, at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds.

There will be a parade, a wreath ceremony and a 21-gun salute in the morning. A Gourd Dance and a screening of the movie, "Navajo Code Talkers: Journey of Remembrance" will take place in the afternoon.

