© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Body Recovered from Bottom of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2018 at 1:48 PM MST
Colorado-River.jpg

A body has been recovered from the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Little information was available Monday on the person found downstream of Phantom Ranch.

Grand Canyon spokeswoman Perri Spreiser says the body was recovered Friday and taken to a medical examiner's office for positive identification.

The body could be that of a man reporting missing from a river trip earlier this month.

Spreiser says the Grand Canyon has no other reports of people missing from the river.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content