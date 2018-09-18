Interior Secretary to Lead Volunteer Project at Grand Canyon

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting the Grand Canyon this weekend to highlight overdue maintenance projects.

Zinke will lead a volunteer project to paint the exterior of six cabins built in the 1930s. The historic Labor Cabins once used by seasonal workers were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Zinke's visit Saturday also includes a tour of areas that represent maintenance backlogs across the National Park Service. The Interior Department has been trying to tackle the nearly $12 billion problem.

A bill in Congress would establish a fund to reduce the backlog using money the government gets from energy development.

Zinke's visit comes on the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day. The Grand Canyon and other land management agencies are waiving entrance fees Saturday to celebrate.