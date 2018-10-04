Frenchwoman Killed in U.S. 89 Collapse

Authorities say a French citizen was killed after a driver lost control on a stretch of a northern Arizona highway that collapsed from storm damage.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday the victim in the Wednesday night collision was a 26-year-old woman from France.

The woman was driving northbound on U.S. 89 and had just crossed a section that started to give way.

Troopers say she then got out of the vehicle.

That is when a 40-year-old Lakeside, Arizona, man crossed the collapsed area but lost control. His pickup truck struck the victim, who was standing outside of her car.

The woman died at the scene. Her two passengers have been released from a hospital.

The other driver and his passenger were treated at the scene.