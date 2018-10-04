Storm Damage Closes U.S. 89 Near Cameron

A 15-mile stretch of a northern Arizona highway is closed because of damage from heavy rains and officials say the closure likely will last a while and result in a lengthy detour.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday that northbound lanes of U.S. 89 are closed at Cameron and that southbound lanes are closed at the highway's junction with U.S. 160 about 15 miles north of Cameron.

Credit Courtesy of Lena Fowler / Crews inspect the damage on U.S. 89 from recent heavy rainfall.

Cameron is 52 miles north of Flagstaff.

ADOT says an repairs likely will require "an extended closure" and that alternative routes will add about 190 miles to a trip.

According to ADOT, the alternative routes are Interstate 40, State route 87, State Route 264 and US 160.