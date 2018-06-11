© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Launches Safety Campaign for Monsoon Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 11, 2018 at 1:30 PM MST
Michael Wilson/Flickr
A new safety campaign will remind Arizona drivers stuck in dust storms to pull over, turn off all car lights and wait until visibility is back before hitting the road again.

The "pull aside, stay alive" campaign aims to keep drivers off the road during the dust storms that the monsoon season brings.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is airing 30-second public service announcements in both English and Spanish throughout the monsoon season, which begins in June. Monsoons can cause sudden downpours and thick dust storms that can reduce or eliminate visibility.

The department says it's important to turn off headlights and brake lights when pulled over so as to not confuse other drivers who may believe your car is moving.

