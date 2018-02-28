Storm Drops Snow on Northern Arizona; Flagstaff Schools Close

Hazardous driving conditions are reported on highways in northern Arizona due snowfall from a storm that has caused public schools in Flagstaff to close Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says snow showers will persist across much of the region into late Wednesday morning as some highways are reportedly slick with poor visibility.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has plows out on Interstates 17 and 40. The department says all state highways are open but advises drivers to use caution.

Affected areas include parts of Yavapai County, the Flagstaff area and along the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains of eastern Arizona.

Rain also is reported in desert cities along with snow in higher elevations of southeastern Arizona.