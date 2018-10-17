© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Language App Adds Navajo Courses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2018 at 3:03 PM MST
mcxfbuvr4ed2e4i4cg0b.jpg
Justin Merriman/Duolingo
/

A popular language-learning app is adding Navajo to its portfolio.

KOB-TV reports that Duolingo has begun offering Navajo, or Dine (dih-NEH'), as a language option for learning on the mobile app.

Clayton Long, who is the head of the bilingual education for San Juan School District in Utah, tells the station that he and his students collaborated to develop the language lessons on the app.

The first of the courses were unveiled last week.

Long says a total of nine lessons he and others developed will be released in the coming months as part of the ongoing Duolingo project.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsNavajo NationUtah
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content