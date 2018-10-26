© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Court Explains Blocking of Tax Measure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 26, 2018 at 2:47 PM MST
The Arizona Supreme Court says it blocked a ballot measure seeking to boost taxes on the rich from the November ballot because proponents failed to reveal it also would increase some taxes for other taxpayers and it misstated the actual increase on high wage-earners.

The 5-2 opinion issued by the court Friday gives a full explanation of why the court blocked the measure in August. Chief Justice Scott Bales and Justice Ann Timmer dissented.

The unsigned opinion from the five justices who voted to block the measure said the initiative's 100-word description left out the elimination of tax bracket inflation indexing that would affect other taxpayers. It also used confusing language to explain the tax increase on the wealthy intended to boost education funding by about $690 million a year.

