© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Weather News and Local Forecast
Your resource for the latest regional forecast, storm information, seasonal climate statistics and more!

Flash Flood Kills 5 Children, 4 Adults At Arizona Swim Hole

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published July 17, 2017 at 7:27 AM MST
flash_flood1.jpg
Photo courtesy of Amy Lloyd
/

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

A Saturday storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto the unsuspecting family and friends visiting a Tonto National Forest swimming hole. The torrent carried away tree branches and other debris and left a wake of nine bodies.

Rescuers recovered the remains of five children and four adults. 

Authorities and a family member identified the dead as 2-year-old Erica Raya-Garcia; Emily Garnica, 3; Mia Garnica, 5; Danial Garnica, 7; and Jonathan Leon, 13. Also killed were Javier Raya-Garcia, 19; Celia Garcia Castaneda, 60; Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24; and 26-year-old Maria Raya-Garcia.

A 27-year-old man is still missing. The Sheriff's Office planned to resume the search Monday using a helicopter as well as search dogs.

The National Weather Service estimated up to 1.5 inches of rain fell over the area in an hour.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News weatherMonsoonPAYSONGila Countyflash flood
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content