Prescott Valley police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home.

Authorities say officers were called Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. to a home on Copper Hill Drive to check on a man who was unresponsive.

Responding officers say paramedics treated the 33-year-old man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found signs of illicit drugs.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.