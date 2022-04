The city manager in Winslow is retiring.

Steve Pauken is leaving the post he's held for five years in January.

He says he plans to spend some time traveling, and star gazing in his backyard and at Homolovi State Park. Pauken is a co-founder of the park's observatory.

Pauken says he's spent 35 years working for local governments, including eight years as the city manager in Bisbee.

His last day in the Winslow job is Jan. 4.