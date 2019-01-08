© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Northern Arizona University Student Drowned in Ditch

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 8, 2019 at 3:06 PM MST
kain_turner.jpeg
gofundme.com
/

An autopsy has determined that a Northern Arizona University student found in a flood control channel had drowned.

Kain Turner died Dec. 3 days after he turned 21.

His friends, acting on a social media tip, found his body partially submerged in downtown Flagstaff near the train station. The overnight temperatures were well below freezing.

Police have said Turner last was seen alive before dawn Dec. 2, alone and seemingly drunk after being told to leave a bar.

A toxicology report released Tuesday shows his blood-alcohol content was .202 percent. The state's legal limit for driving is .08 percent.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office concluded his death was accidental and listed acute alcohol intoxication as a significant condition.

Turner had been expected to graduate in 2020.

Associated Press
