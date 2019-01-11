© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of Claysprings Woman Found in Rubble of Her Burned Home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2019 at 11:43 AM MST
candy_allison.jpg
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
/

Navajo County officials say the body of a Claysprings woman has been found under the rubble of her home following a fire.

County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported structure fire Monday and couldn't find the homeowner, 56-year-old Candy Allison.

They say she hadn't been seen since about an hour before the fire that apparently started in the fireplace and chimney.

Sheriff's officials announced Thursday that searchers located Allison's body buried beneath the rubble of the home in northeastern Arizona.

It's not immediately clear how she died and the county medical examiner will try to determine that.

