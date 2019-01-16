Second Trial in Case of Real Estate Agent Killing Underway

The second trial of a man accused of killing an Arizona real estate agent is underway.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports the trial of 62-year-old Alfredo Gerardo Blanco began Tuesday with jury selection.

Blanco is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kingman real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr.

Blanco also is charged with tampering with physical evidence and concealing a dead body.

Cranston's body was found Jan. 7, 2017, about 18 months after his murder, buried on a remote property east of Kingman.

Blanco's attorney, Robin Puchek, blames the killing on William Sanders, who allegedly was present when Cranston was killed.

Sanders pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body and is awaiting his sentence. He could be sentenced to up to one year in county jail.

Blanco's first trial ended in a mistrial in September.