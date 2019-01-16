Thieves Vandalize, Steal From Prescott Valley Light Display

Authorities in Prescott Valley say someone last month damaged a popular holiday light display and then stole accompanying equipment.

Prescott Valley police said Tuesday they are seeking the public's help in finding the suspects who committed the Grinch-ly act just two days before Christmas.

According to police, several displays at the Valley of Lights near Fain Park were left damaged Dec. 23.

In addition, between 20 and 30 blue, orange and yellow electrical extension cords were taken. They range in length from 25-100 feet.

Thieves also stole 50-60 green three-way electrical socket splitters and four electrical controller boxes.

Authorities estimate the damages and property loss to be $11,700.

Valley of Lights is a mile-long stretch of road where pedestrians can freely admire animated and light displays.