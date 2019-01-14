© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Governor Says State Must Save for Rainy Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2019 at 4:25 PM MST
Arizona Governor's Office
Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona should use growing state revenue to focus on saving for the next economic downturn.

The Republican governor on Monday celebrated the state's growing economy but told state lawmakers that his budget proposal will look to more than double the state's rainy day fund to $1 billion. He says that would help ensure Arizona can weather the next recession without the severe cuts to education, public safety and other services that followed the last economic downturn.

Ducey spoke to lawmakers in his annual state of the state address a week after he was sworn in for a second term.

He says the No. 1 issue for lawmakers must be coming up with a plan to conserve water as state contends with drought and faces federal restrictions.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
