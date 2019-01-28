© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Seth Damon Selected as Speaker of 24th Navajo Nation Council

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2019 at 3:41 PM MST

Navajo Nation officials say delegate Seth Damon has been selected as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

They say Damon got 14 votes during Monday's opening day of the Winter Council Session and will serve a two-year term as speaker.

Damon was administered the oath of office following the votes of the council.

A New Mexico native, Damon served as the chair of the Budget and Finance Committee during his first term as a council delegate.

Other nominees who sought the speaker position included council delegates Jamie Henio, Edmund Yazzie and Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaNavajo Nationnavajo councilseth damon
Associated Press
