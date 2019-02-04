© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Permits for Havasupai Falls Nearly Sold-out

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2019 at 3:25 PM MST
Permits to visit an Arizona canyon where waterfalls cascade into blue-green pools are nearly sold out, as expected.

The waterfalls on the Havasupai reservation have become increasingly popular over the years.

Permits to hike into the canyon and stay at a campground went on sale Friday and quickly were snatched up.

The tribe says only a few remain for early February.

The tribe's land in northern Arizona can be reached only by foot, mule or helicopter. Day hikes aren't allowed.

Anyone who has a permit and needs to cancel can transfer it starting next week — on option the tribe hasn't offered before.

Tourists also can reserve a pack mule online for the first time. Packs must be soft-sided and weigh no more than 32 pounds each.

