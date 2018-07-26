Havasupai Tribe Approves Disaster Declaration Following Flooding

A tribe whose land is deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon has issued a disaster declaration after extensive flooding forced the evacuation of tourists.

The Havasupai reservation is known for its towering blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world.

Floodwaters swept through the canyon July 11 and 12, sending tourists scurrying for higher ground. About 200 people were evacuated by helicopter.

The tribe says rock slides cut off access to the main hiking trail to the village and campground. The mule train that delivers mail also has been halted.

Tribal officials say emergency repairs will cost more than $250,000. They say they'll seek help from the federal government.

The tribe plans to reopen the campground and a lodge on Sept. 1.