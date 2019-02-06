Fake Delivery Van Nets Marijuana Seizure on Stretch of Remote AZ Highway

Arizona Department of Transportation law enforcement officers seized a half-ton of marijuana after stopping what proved to be a fake delivery van in the state's far northwestern corner.

ADOT says 1,113 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized Tuesday evening after Officer Tanner Martin spotted the van on Interstate 15 near Nevada and Utah.

According to ADOT, local delivery vans operating in Arizona would normally have Arizona plates and registrations but Martin noticed that the van had an out-of-state plate and was registered in North Carolina.

ADOT said the 48-year-old driver was taken to a Nevada detention facility pending transfer to the Mohave County jail in Kingman, Arizona, while the van was taken to ADOT's commercial port of entry in St. George, Utah. His name was withheld.