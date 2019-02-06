© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Fake Delivery Van Nets Marijuana Seizure on Stretch of Remote AZ Highway

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 6, 2019 at 2:08 PM MST
ADOT
Arizona Department of Transportation law enforcement officers seized a half-ton of marijuana after stopping what proved to be a fake delivery van in the state's far northwestern corner.

ADOT says 1,113 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized Tuesday evening after Officer Tanner Martin spotted the van on Interstate 15 near Nevada and Utah.

According to ADOT, local delivery vans operating in Arizona would normally have Arizona plates and registrations but Martin noticed that the van had an out-of-state plate and was registered in North Carolina.

ADOT said the 48-year-old driver was taken to a Nevada detention facility pending transfer to the Mohave County jail in Kingman, Arizona, while the van was taken to ADOT's commercial port of entry in St. George, Utah. His name was withheld.

KNAU and Arizona News crimeArizona Department of Transportationnarcoticsinterstate 15
