State Parks Renovation Plans on Hold After Leadership Change

A change of leadership at Arizona State Parks and Trails has led to some renovation projects being placed on hold.

The Today's News-Herald reports that renovation contracts at several state parks are at a standstill while officials audit them.

The re-evaluation comes after former Parks director Sue Black was fired in November.

She was the subject of numerous complaints accusing her of bulldozing over potential archaeological sites to rush developments of improvements.

Bob Broscheid has since been appointed as her replacement.

State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson says the agency wants to make sure agreements statewide are following fiscal and project compliance.

Some of the projects on hold include construction of new cabin facilities at Lake Havasu State Park and updates of an RV park at Cattail Cove State Park.